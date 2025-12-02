Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 158,078 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4%

FRT stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $116.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 114.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

