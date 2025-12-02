GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 754,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 357,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 112.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 361,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 54.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 671,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 237,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 489,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 281,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.