J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,703 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 411.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 522,443 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $22,130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 209.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 172,280 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 5.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $661,888.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 829,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,337,968.74. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $231,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,744.28. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.