J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,703 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 411.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 522,443 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth $22,130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 209.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 172,280 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 5.00.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $661,888.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 829,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,337,968.74. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $231,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,744.28. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock valued at $84,144,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

