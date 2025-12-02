Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,439,000 after buying an additional 3,988,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,076,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,029,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,896,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BKLN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.