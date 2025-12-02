Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. CWM LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

