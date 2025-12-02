J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $558,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,881,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,181,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 6.6%
iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI India ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.