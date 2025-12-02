J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000.

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $126.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

