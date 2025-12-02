J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 40.46%.The firm had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.