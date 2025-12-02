J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $572,000 in IREN Limited $IREN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 3.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IREN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IREN by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IREN by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Arete began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

IREN stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. IREN Limited has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

