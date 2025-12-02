J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $539,000 Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $76.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.