J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MMC opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

