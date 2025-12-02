Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ameren by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.