Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,896 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.49. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

