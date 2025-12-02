Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,277 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,837,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,115 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $12,592,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $10,005,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,696,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $110.42.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

