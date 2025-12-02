Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $578.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

