Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 406.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 280.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 149.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

