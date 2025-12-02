Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 97,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.