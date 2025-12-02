Head to Head Analysis: Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bank 14.83% 7.72% 0.88% FinWise Bancorp 12.13% 8.31% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bank and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and FinWise Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bank $53.91 million 2.09 $8.85 million $0.86 22.09 FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.53 $12.74 million $1.06 16.99

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bank. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers automated teller machine cards/debit cards, debit card protection products, and safe deposit boxes; cash management products, such as online and mobile banking, online bill payment, mobile check deposit, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, ACH fraud filter, merchant card processing, wire transfer, and foreign currency services; and asset based lending covering accounts receivable financing, factoring, and purchase order financing services. It serves individual and business customers, as well as nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas, and Campbell. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.