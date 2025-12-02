Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Price Target at $30.67

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6667.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. BKV has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.34. BKV had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of $199.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,850. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in BKV by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BKV during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in BKV by 37.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BKV by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BKV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

