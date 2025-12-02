Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $138,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 4,367.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

