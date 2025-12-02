21,208 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,510.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $66,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 1,493,046 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $12,750,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,860.46. The trade was a 87.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,795,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,841,567 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.