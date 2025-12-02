JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Columbia Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 223,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,806,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 147,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $308.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

