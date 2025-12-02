Analysts Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exagen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 113.48% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,527.14. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 277.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

