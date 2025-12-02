Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 16,150 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $59,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 377,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 196.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $141.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

