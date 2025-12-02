Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $84,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $257.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.