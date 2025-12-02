Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $292.73

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.7333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

