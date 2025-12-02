Groupe la Francaise Buys 33,057 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up 4.7% of Groupe la Francaise’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $289,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $386.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.87. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $372.31 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $563.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

