Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $200.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,345 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $200,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,693 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 818.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,596 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $84.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

