DRH Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 10.1% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $55,269,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.89.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.74.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

