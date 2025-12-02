Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,019 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 1.1% of Groupe la Francaise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $67,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.