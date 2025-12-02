Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,367,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $298,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. Zacks Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.