Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $221,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $128.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

