CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after buying an additional 3,265,511 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 644,647 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 368,034 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 637,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

