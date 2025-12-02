Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $165.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

