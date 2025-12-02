Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $273,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,760,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after buying an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GPN opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $119.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.