Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in TopBuild by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $446.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.69 and a 200-day moving average of $385.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

