Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3,246.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $16,297,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 151.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $855.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $931.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $989.25. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $838.27 and a one year high of $1,610.96.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

