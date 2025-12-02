Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

