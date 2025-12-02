Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BLDR opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $187.22.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.