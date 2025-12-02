Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $413.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.