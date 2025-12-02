Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,005.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.