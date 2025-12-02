5,515 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. $MIY Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

