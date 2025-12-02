Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New Investment in Richtech Robotics Inc. $RR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the second quarter worth $28,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 5.6%

RR opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

