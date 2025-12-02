PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Insider Transactions at Hinge Health

In other Hinge Health news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $29,036,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,383,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,517,465.35. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,995,834.14. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,839 shares of company stock worth $32,148,273.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HNGE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

