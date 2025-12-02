Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,049,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $174.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

