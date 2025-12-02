PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 38.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 116,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,501,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,062.30. This represents a 17.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 925,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 2,797,158 shares of company stock worth $7,485,119 in the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.5%

PSEC opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.8%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.79%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

