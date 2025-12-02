PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 440.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $36,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,363 shares in the company, valued at $355,719. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,760. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,663. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.