PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $67,000 in Chemung Financial Corp $CHMG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $73,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 202.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $251.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $113,393.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,133.92. This represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

