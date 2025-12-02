Obermeyer Wealth Partners Buys 32,496 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.9% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 142,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock valued at $545,161,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.03. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

