PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 511,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 145,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 418.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 91,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Announces Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.